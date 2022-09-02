APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, on Friday, solicited the support of traditional rulers to use their position to counsel the youth on the need to conduct themselves peacefully before, during, and after the general elections.

Adamu made the plea during a courtesy visit on Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu-Bashar, in Birnin Kebbi.

The APC Chairman was in Kebbi State to attend the wedding Fatiha of the two daughters of ex-Chief of Staff, Kebbi Government House and present National Organising Secretary of APC, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad-Argungu.

Adamu said: “We are here in Kebbi for a wedding ceremony, but we felt it is necessary to pay homage on you as a father to all.

“We are here to seek royal blessings and at the same time plead for your support and cooperation towards a successful conduct of 2023 General Elections.

“As a father and highly respected individual in the society, who is always in contact with his people at all levels, it’s imperative to come and seek for support and cooperation.”

He called on youth not to be allowed to be used by selfish politicians to cause confusion, advising, “we should understand that Nigeria belongs to all of us.”

Responding, Iliyasu-Bashar, appreciated the national chairman for the visit, advising politicians to caution their supporters against acts capable of causing violence during the forthcoming elections.

“Election is not a war, it is no a do or die affair, so there is need for politicians to caution their supporters against violence.

‘’People should be allowed to vote for whoever they think will take them to the promised land,” he said.

According to him, no meaningful development can be achieved in any country in an atmosphere of uncertainty and chaos.

The emir, who urged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before the elections, called for continuous prayers for peaceful elections in the country.

