By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress and Former Commissioner for Culture,Tourism and Special Duties, Hon Femi Adekanmbi has described as deserving, the appointment of the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as the South West Coordinator of Tinubu- Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

Akeredolu’s appointment was conveyed in a letter addressed to him and personally signed by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a message personally signed by him, Adekanbi, lauded the appointment of Chairman of Southern Governors Forum, as a testimony of the hard work, integrity, transparency, tenacity, courage and conviction which had been his hallmark in public office.

“I wish to heartily salute the Presidential Candidate of our party, H.E Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for magnanimously appointing our own Arakunrin Akeredolu to such lofty position in the campaign council”, Adekanmbi said.

He added that the six south west states is a walk over for Tinubu, as he trust the governor to bring to bear his cognitive skills and innovative ideas during the campaigns.

“During my interactions with journalists last week, i made it known that you are the most competent to lead the campaigns in the south west and i am excited that Asiwaju has listened to us”.

“I am confident that members of the campaign council would see your transformational leadership personality and always spur them into action”.

The party chieftain said “I am optimistic that by this appointment of yours, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is already sure of victory”.

On his part, the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin said that appointment of Akeredolu ” is a step closer to victory at the poll.

A statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, in Akure, said that the party in the state ”

views the appointment as an erection of a great and needed pillar in the construction process.

“Akeredolu, as an undisputably courageous personality, has never pretended about his unwavering position that it would be morally compelling for the south to produce the next President of Nigeria.

“The State chapter has unflinching confidence in the leadership and mobilization capacity of the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association to marshal unprecedented votes, from the South West, for the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed-led team next year.

“Arakunrin is an energetic, and focused political figure with uncommon grace, whose passion for success, is unparalleled.

“Mr. Governor’s position as the Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, spokesman for the entire southern governors, his experiences at winning elections in the past, and performance- induced popularity will all come handy as he prosecutes this onerous task.

“The chapter applauds the visionary leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for this noble decision that will definitely pay off. It is going to be highly rewarding decision.

“The Ondo APC will always be available to support this assignment, and make sure that the Sunshine State garners the highest number of votes in Yorubaland for TINUBU/SHETTIMA in 2023, to justify the confidence reposed in our Governor.

“We congratulate our amiable Arakunrin on the deserving appointment and wish him well in all his endeavors.

