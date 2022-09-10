By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Lagos based lawyer, Mrs. Rosemary Giwa-Amu, has been unveiled as the running mate to the Lagos State Governorship Candidate of African Democratic Party, ADC, Mr Funso Doherty.

Until her latest appointment, Giwa-Amu was ADC’s Deputy Chairman in the state.

Unveiling Giwa-Amu in Lagos on Friday, Doherty said that her running mate was an embodiment of virtue and all the party stands for in making Lagos work for all residents rather than few.

According to him, “I am very excited to be joined in ticket with a distinguished personality, someone who has served the state, party and communities in the state.

“She (Giwa-Amu) has brought capacity to bear in serving the people. She is a mystery super woman.”

Doherty, lamented that Lagos had not attained its full potential with her enormous resources, saying that residents were still facing hardship on roads, healthcare, education and unemployment.

“Those we have put in charge of our resources on behalf of all of us have betrayed our trust. We have failure in leadership.

“Public Office is a sacred trust on behalf of the people. The vast resources must be brought to bear in improving the lives of the people, rather than concentrating it on the few.

“We want to bring a new paradigm of leadership and that is our mission.

“ADC has a candidate and deputy candidate to back up the message it is bringing.

“We are bringing in a new thing. Lagos must work for all residents. We are moving the state from a third world to a first world. We are bringing a new era. We are not intimidated,” he said.

Doherty expressed optimism that ADC will win Lagos in 2023 because it is time for the party to lead.

He said that he consulted widely before picking his running mate.

Giwa-Amu, in her acceptance speech, described the event as her excited moment, adding that the ticket would give her opportunity to serve the people.

According to her, “It is a great opportunity for me to turn things around in Lagos for the state to reach its full potential.”

Also speaking, Mr George Ashiru, the ADC Chairman in Lagos State said that the party had membership and structure across the state to win elections.

“The party is presenting a powerful joint ticket of people with capacity to move the state forward with sincerely and integrity,” Ashiru stated.

