.

The voting portal for the 2022 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) will be opened on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 21:00 (CAT), to the public.

Mr Mike Dada, AFRIMA’s Executive Producer, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Dada said the voting was to globally decide the winners of each of the 39 award categories.

He encouraged African music lovers to vote intensively using the voting portal live at www.afrima.org, before it closes on Dec. 10, the eve of the awards.

He said that the voting process would be audited by the international auditing firm, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC)

According to him, the voting process can also be found on the website, as well as AFRIMA’s social media, instagram/TikTok – @Afrima.official; Facebook – Afrimawards.

“More like it did at the AFRIMA 2021 edition, the PWC, which has audited other major global awards including the Oscars, will audit the voting portal, collate the votes and present them at the awards.

“AFRIMA’s core values of FACE IT – Fairness, Authenticity, Creativity, Excellence, Integrity and Transparency remain at the heart of our operations.

“With PWC, we are further reinforcing these value drivers, ensuring that we remain as inclusive, credible and authentic as always,” he said.

Dada noted that the awards body remained the ultimate recognition of African music globally, also serving as a muse to other award bodies across the continent.

“We are not oblivious to the fact that there are some other award bodies that copy our nominations every year.

“As the ultimate recognition of African music, globally, we are a source of inspiration to both music gatekeepers and music lovers across the entire industry.

“AFRIMA continues to blaze the trail in celebrating African talent and developing our creative ecosystem, and this year’s edition is a step further in that direction,” he said.

On her part, the African Union Commission’s Head of Culture, Mrs Angela Martins, encouraged music lovers to vote decisively and objectively.

She said, “We have done our part, It is left to you the fans to now decide your winners.

“Remember that these categories are highly competitive and are based on merit. Let your votes help the best person(s) emerge as champion.”

Recall that the list of nominees was unveiled globally, recently, revealing a total of 382 nominations across all 39 categories.

The nominations, which have been greeted with positive acclaim across the world, are the fruit of a rigorous 10-day adjudication held by AFRIMA’s 13-member jury, in July.

Also, only entries within the validity period of Aug. 20, 2021, to Aug. 5 were considered for nomination for 2022 awards.

The 2022 AFRIMA will be held from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, a special announcement will also be made on the host country and location for the awards, on Sept. 30.

The AFRIMA awards ceremony will feature a four-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa, recognising talents and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industry on the continent.

The event is scheduled to commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party and concluded with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.

African music lovers can take part in the events on social media, live stream on the AFRIMA website at www.afrima.org and visit the social media platforms (IG/TikTok – @afrima.official; Facebook – Afrimawards; Twitter – @afrimaofficial; LinkedIn – AFRIMA).

They can watch the event coverage by tuning in to their local and cable TV providers.

In partnership with the African Union Commission, AFRIMA is a youth-focused music platform that recognises and rewards the work and talents of African artists across generations.

AFRIMA primarily stimulates conversations among Africans, also the rest of the world, especially on the potential of the creative arts for fostering real human enterprise, as well as contributing significantly to social cohesion, and sustainable development in Africa.

The programme of events is in line with the AU Agenda 2063 which outlines Aspiration 05 as the development of the arts and culture sector including its cultural and creative industries, to boost the development of the continent.

