By Jacob Ajom

The 2022/23 Club Cricket Committee League season bowls off on Saturday at the Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval, Lagos, the UNILAG Cricket pitch and the CMS Grammar School cricket pitch, Bariga, Lagos.

According to the CCC Chairman, Akin Denton, there are 9 teams in Division 1, while 12 teams will compete in Division 2. No fewer than 336 cricketers will be involved in 156 matches, using 312 match balls.

He added, “The first division will engage in a double round robin T20 Format, while the 12 teams in the second division will compete in a single round robin T20 Format. The six top teams will qualify for the Super Six mini league which will produce a champion Two teams will gain promotion to the top division, while two will be relegated to the lower division at the end of the season.”

The CCC Chairman also said that six new clubs will be playing in the second division for the very first time “and this has resulted in the increase in the number of teams in the second division.”

The CCC boss, Denton thanked the main sponsor of the League Hon Gbolahan Olusegun Yishawu for standing by them and assured him of a flawless organisation of the biggest Cricket league on the continent outside of South Africa.

The Sagoe Family Foundation, supplied over 300 CCC-branded match balls that will last the entire season. A representative of the Sagoe Family Foundation who doubled as Chairman of the Lagos State Cricket Association, Koffi Sagoe disclosed that the gesture will be a continuous contribution as part of its sponsorship of the league.

Cway water is also supporting with water for water breaks in both divisions as well as energy drinks in addition to cash donations

Head of Global Development of the International Cricket Council, William Glenwright, expressed delight at what he termed as the rapid development of cricket in Nigeria, pointing out that “I have not seen it replicated any where else.”

Glenwright who was in company of Patricia Kambarami, ICC Regional Development Officer, Africa said he was amazed and glad to be in Nigeria to witness things for himself.

