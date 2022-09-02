.

DUTSE—The Police Command in Jigawa has confirmed the death of two boys in a canoe mishap that occurred at River Miga in Miga Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu, who stated this in a statement, yesterday, added that the deceased, ages 12 and 14, lost their lives after the canoe carrying nine of them capsized on Saturday, at about 9 p.m.

He said the incident occurred when the deceased, with seven others, returned from a farm in Galauchime and Sansani villages.

The PPRO, however, said three of the seven passengers were rescued.

He said: “On Sunday, at about 10 a.m., information from a reliable source revealed that on Saturday, at about 9 p.m., nine farmers were returning from their farms in Galauchime village in Miga LGA of Jigawa state.

“On reaching a river, they boarded a canoe paddled by one Ado Dan Maguga to sail to Sansani.

“Unfortunately, the canoe capsized due to the rain and wind storm.

“Seven people were rescued, while the others, Imran Rabiu, 12 and Tasiu Rabiu, 14, were not,” he said.

According to him, the corpses of the missing children were later released to their families for burial.

