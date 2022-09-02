.

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—Two men, Emmanuel Thompson and Joshua Godwin, have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for conspiring to gang-rape an 18-year-old girl (name withheld).

The suspects, according to a statement in Abeokuta, by the command’s spokesman, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested following a complaint lodged at Ogijo Divisional headquarters by the victim.

According to Oyeyemi, the victim reported that she boarded a commercial motorcycle at about 8 am on Tuesday, from the MRI Company area to Ogijo bus stop, but on their way, the rider who carried another male passenger with her suddenly diverted to another route, while the other male passenger threatened to kill her if she didn’t cooperate with them.

Oyeyemi said: “She complained further that they forcefully took her to a room in a house in the area, where two other men were waiting for them.

“On getting there, the two men they met in the room and the accompanied male passenger took turns to have sex with her forcefully.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo Division, CSP Onatufe Umoh, detailed his detectives to the scene where two among the suspects were apprehended while the other accomplices escaped.

“The two arrested suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime.”

RELATED NEWS