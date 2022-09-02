.

…9 women rescued from sinking building

By Evelyn Usman& Bose Adelaja, LAGOS

Two male adults have been reportedly swept away by flood in two different locations in Iyana Ipaja and Command areas of Lagos State.

This came few hours after nine occupants of a storey building were rescued at Maryland, where a storey building sank.

The incidents occurred during the torrential rainfall, which occurred across Lagos especially between weekend and yesterday morning.

One of them, simply identified as Alfa was swept away when the flood took over Ajayi Street, Olubodun Ifesowapo, Fafunwa, Ipaja West and Ti-Oluwani in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

Alfa was said to have initially escaped with his wife and four children only to return to his house to pick up some items and was thereafter swept off.

It was gathered that while the deceased was swept off, the community members were able to rescue two other persons who were with him.

Due to the incident, Alfa’s immediate family has been evacuated to stay with a relative.

Similarly, another adult man was said to have missed his steps on the Command bridge and was swept away by the running water before help could come.

Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident.

According to him, some communities in Lagos have been affected by floods and emergency operations were ongoing in those communities, especially in Alimosho, Kosofe and Ifelodun Ajeromi areas.

Vanguard learned that about 35 buildings on Akinwumi Estate and 31 buildings on Arowojobe Estate and Ebun Otti Estate are seriously impacted.

9 rescued from sinking building

Meanwhile, tragedy was averted, yesterday, following the rescue of nine occupants of Plot 47, Akinwunmi Estate, Mende, Maryland area of Lagos, who were trapped in the sinking building by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service.

The rescued persons all females, raised the alarm when they noticed the building sinking. They were unable to come out of their apartments as the ground floor had been submerged by flood from the previous night’s downpour.

The alert, according to the Chief Fire Officer/Deputy Head, Lagos State Fire and Rescue, Ogabi Olajide, was received at 10 a.m., consequent upon which firefighters from the Ikeja station were deployed to the scene.

Ogabi said: “On arrival at the scene, it was discovered that nine female adults were trapped in a storey building, which was sinking, given the terrain of the environment, coupled with the overnight downpour.

“The firefighters swiftly swung into action, rescuing all nine persons without any form of injury, with the complement of other emergency responders at the scene.

“The rescued victims are all in stable condition while search and rescue operations have been concluded with the evacuation of all at risk.

“It should, however, be noted that rights to personal safety lie with a huge sense of responsibility, which requires evacuating unsafe areas including floods, defective structures and hazardous vicinity.”

RELATED NEWS