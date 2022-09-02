.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

There is fear in Okobe community, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, following the killing of two persons by security men, allegedly attached to a pipeline surveillance team of Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC.

It was gathered that the security team also burnt down about three houses in the area during the operation in Okobe community on Friday and Saturday.

A source in the area said the community has been under fire by the surveillance team led by one Mr. Brown, adding that over 10 people from the community have been arrested.

Speaking on the development, a lawyer, Tuduru Ede, SAN, who hails from the community, condemned the development, urging Agip to call its surveillance team to order.

Ede regretted that the invasion has affected economic and social activities in the area, noting that many persons have deserted the community.

He said: “I am calling on Nigeria Agip Oil Company to ensure that its security operatives and its contractors do not go to Okobe to be harassing community indigenes. They should not go there to indiscriminately arrest anybody at all in the name of looking for people indulging in illegal oil bunkering.

“There are no Agip pipelines in Okobe town. There are no fuel dumps there. Okobe indigenes and traders are going about their lawful businesses. But this current situation where Agip and its contractor go into that community everyday to arrest people is becoming too alarming. Agip should be prepared to face the trouble with its contractor is doing.”

“Instead of policing their pipelines, they come to Okobe to burn houses, property and cars.

Agip is using the guise of illegal oil bunkering to harass the people. As we speak, some persons have deserted the community.

“It is enough. The directors in Agip should stop it immediately. We are not in a military regime. They have arrested more than 10 persons. They killed two persons on Saturday. Is it in the community that contractor should come and show any form of force?”

Ede said the community would take steps against the firm if the proper thing was not done immediately, adding that the people now live in fear over the development.

However, when contacted, a Senior official of the firm, who did not want to be mentioned declined comment on the development.

