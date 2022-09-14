By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Ministry of Education on Tuesday commenced a Computer Based Aptitude test for shortlisted candidates to fill the vacant teaching positions in secondary schools of the state.

The test is to run from Tuesday to Thursday, while Friday is reserved exclusively for applicants who are physically challenged.

Speaking at the commencement of the aptitude test holding at the State Polytechnic, Lokoja, the state Commissioner for Education, Mr. Wemi Jones said the state government is poised at bringing in the best hands for its teaching vacancies.

“We shortlisted 6,000 applicants from the over 19,000 applicants that filled the on-line registration portal.

“Already, we have secured the permission of the state government to recruit 3950 teachers; which are the positions we have identified as critical needs for the secondary schools.

“Those who performed credible from this stage will be shortlisted again for physical verification, oral test and induction before they will be fully employed.

“There are 25 questions in total. The first 10 questions is test of English which is mandatory for all shortlisted applicants while the rest is in the subject applied for.

“I must appreciate the state governor, Yahaya Bello who has given priority to education in the state. With the approval, those who will be employed will be engaged by the commencement of the 1st term.”

Mr. Jones said the state opted for Computer Base system for both the registration and test in order to guide against infiltration, “With the system adopted, only the best will be employed as we have tackled any “merchant” infiltration.

“With this, anybody who is qualified can be assured of gaining employment either they are from the state or not. The process is seamless.”

The Executive Chairman, Kogi State Science Technical Education and Teaching Service Commission STETSCOM, (The commission in charge of the recruitment) Mrs. Cecilia Cook said the commission is resolved in employing qualified teachers.

The state has fixed September 25, for resumption of 2022/2023 academic session.

