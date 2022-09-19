Marketing-edge

By Tunde Oso

For 19 years and still counting, Marketing Edge, Nigeria’s foremost brand and marketing publication as a brand, has succeeded in advancing brand awareness and relationships, while breaking new grounds. In the realms of advertising and marketing journalism, Marketing Edge, which debuted in 2003, has since risen to prominence through its mantra of “Promoting the Brand Idea”.

In the cutthroat Nigerian media landscape, Marketing Edge does not only break industry news, but also exercises authority over all leads, while maintaining the crown of being Nigeria’s leading authoritative brand and an award winning marketing magazine.

Founded by John Ajayi, an ace journalist with over 30 years’ experience, who was also a trailblazer on the advertising and marketing beat where he established his illustrious reputation as an authority in covering the multi-billion Naira marketing communications industry, Marketing Edge was established out of a deep commitment to Nigeria’s development of the marketing communications sub-sector.

Ajayi, an English Language graduate of the University of Lagos and a Master’s degree holder from the same university, has worked for some of Nigeria’s most prestigious media outlets, including The News Magazine, ThisDay Newspaper, and Comet.

Driven by the belief that the process of building a brand entails the continuous communication of a story through visual imagery and consistent messaging across many platforms and media, Marketing Edge has built, and is building, multiple platforms to increase client awareness of products and services and to foster relationships with them. The organization has developed multi-media channel platforms that deliver great value enhancements and exceptional product offerings. These media channels include Marketing Edge publications (print), Marketing Edge on TV, Marketing Edge Online, Marketing Edge Daily Newsletter, and some of the daily most cutting-edge news headlines on LED billboards.

In retrospect, Marketing Edge on TV was launched in 2018 with the express purpose of advancing brands and marketing reports and also providing a kaleidoscope of events and advancements in the Nigerian IMC industry. Since its commencement, the program has regularly featured the best competitors, gladiators, and professionals in Nigeria’s competitive brand management industry. It has consistently provided businesses and brand owners with excellent possibilities to engage with their target market in an effort to stay top-of-mind and win brand loyalty and customers.

A special analytical news feature section called “Brand in Focus” is included in the half-hour television program, which is known for featuring high caliber industry celebrities discussing industry-related topics. Mr. Ajayi had said in an interview that, “ Marketing Edge on TV’s mission is to provide professionals from across the marketing, advertising and media communities with the creative firepower they need to attract and delight consumers”.

Following this launch was the re-launch of the Marketing Edge website in 2020. Due to the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic and the realities of the digital age, organizations all over the world have had to alter their operating structures and in order to show how this brand serves this objective, Marketing Edge revamped its website in line with its vision of running a world-class business in a post-digital era. All of these initiatives were created with the intention to advance its brand awareness while breaking news in the current landscape of brand journalism, which includes the marketing and advertising platforms.

What’s more, as part of his continued pursuit of excellence, Marketing Edge created the National Marketing Stakeholders Summit and the Brand and Advertising Excellence Awards in 2013. The initiative serves as a platform for honoring outstanding individuals and corporate organizations in the creative field as well as creating an atmosphere for stakeholder engagement to help the IMC sector move forward. The program, a two-in-one industry initiative, is created with the dual goals of advancing marketing and advertising skills while promoting the brand idea.

The Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Award has established itself as a seminal event in Nigeria’s IMC sector because it offers a singular forum for vigorous intellectual discussion and recognizes practitioners for their dedication to excellence in branding and marketing.

The organization has been hosting and still hosts annually and quarterly, very significant marketing conferences that spark new dialogues on trends in marketing management and the management of marketing businesses. There are, as well, fundamental selections of themes that are relevant to the problems that the market is currently facing and to all the responsibilities that marketing executives or CEOs must currently complete.

The annual and quarterly summits feature panels of very intelligent industry thought leaders and experts who have been tried and trusted to provide the correct compass in charting highly enlightened routes for players in the marketing services business. The forum also offers a place for people to interact and share ideas for potential solutions, giving brand owners and consumers a chance to talk face-to-face and improve the mutually beneficial nature of their respective businesses, ultimately leading to a win-win situation.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility, Marketing Edge has been supporting and reaching out to orphans in Lagos State consistently for ten years during the Christmas seasons. Many orphans benefit from this significant and admirable effort, which has helped keep hope alive in the lives of the less privileged in the society.

The brand equity of Marketing Edge has been expanding tremendously across markets, sectors and geographies. Through a multichannel platform that includes Digital (online), Television, Print, LED (Digital Out-of-Home), etc., the magazine keeps dispersing exclusive reports on brands, marketing, and advertising in Nigeria and throughout the globe and is not prepared to relent.

The exemplary Marketing Edge Awards is gearing up for its 10th anniversary celebrations slated for 16th September, 2022 at the exquisite Harbor Point Hall in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The glamorous event will host the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu as the Award Keynote Speaker, who will address professionals in the marketing communications industry; and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who will grace the event as the Special Guest of Honour.

Last year, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu was conferred with the honour of “Outstanding Political Brand Icon of the Year” at the Marketing Edge Awards of excellence 2021. Similarly, Ekiti State Governor, John Kayode Fayemi was also honoured as the Outstanding Political Brand Personality of the Decade.

This year, the summit will be led by an impressive selection of iconic personalities, including Guest Speaker, Tolulope Adedeji, Marketing Director, ABInbev, West Africa; Emeka Chris Okeke, Group MD/CEO, Media Fuse Dentsu International and Director of Dentsu Ghana; Ozone Mbanefo, MD/CEO @02 Academy, Bamigbaiye Omotola, Marketing Director, Pladis Global (McVitie’s); Tunji Adeyinka, MD Connect Marketing Services, Franklin Ozekhome, CEO&Head of Futures, Idenititure Africa, Tink Africa & Bschool, Ralph Idu, CEO Poke Media, Vytautas Paukstys, CEO Eskimi, Daniel Gyefour, Regional Head of Marketing Africa, PZ Cussons, amongst others.

