As a way of resolving the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), some governorship candidates of the party, on Tuesday met with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

A source from Government House, said the governorship hopefuls from Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, and 13 other states met with Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikon, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state and appealed to him to support the presidential candidate of the party, Ahaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as well as the party’s National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The meeting which lasted for about two hours, had it that, Wike was told to forgive Atiku and Ayu.

Some of the candidates who were with the governorship candidates of Katsina, Sokoto, others include: the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran, and his Ogun State counterpart, Mr Ladi Adebutu.

Vanguard had reported that the decision to meet Wike was reached after a meeting with Atiku last Saturday. It was gathered that the aspirants had, at the closed-door meeting with Atiku, expressed worry over the feud which they argued had lingered for too long.

The source, who spoke in confidence, said: “Aside from the challenges being faced in the various state chapters, the aspirants expressed concerns over the lingering crisis within the party at the national level and offered to mediate as a group.

“They agreed to meet with Governor Nyesom Wike and those sympathetic to his cause to find an amicable solution to the crisis.”

A series of meetings are also scheduled to hold beginning Wednesday with the ultimate aim of getting every party member on board.

Feelers from the Wike camp indicate that members of the group have not foreclosed dialogue but are insisting that it would be on their terms.

