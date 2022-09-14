OPERATORS of the MMA2 terminal, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, yesterday, disclosed that a 14-year-old stowaway, who was found unconscious inside one of the airlines of United Nigeria at the domestic wing of the Lagos airport, was tired of Nigeria and wanted to travel out.

A statement by the Head of Media of the company, Oluwatosin Onalaja, had identified the stowaway (name withheld) as an orphan from Kwara State but based in the Badagry area of Lagos.

Onalaja, in a statement, said: “At around 6:10 a.m. on Sunday 4th September 2022, United Nigeria (the Airline) informed Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Ltd (BASL) of a 14-year-old stowaway boy found unconscious inside one of their aircraft,”.

The spokesman for the company said the boy told investigators that he gained access into the airside through an opening at Ile- Zik, the perimeter fence along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

He said the orphan passed through General Aviation Terminal, Air Force hanger and walked down to MMA2 where he hid at the Apron. “He saw staff on duty at GAT and Air Force hanger but dodged them and passed through the bush,” the statement noted.

“The incident boy was brought out of the aircraft and taken to the MMA2 clinic for first aid medical attention. He was later transferred for further treatment to the FAAN clinic where he regained consciousness at about 10:20 a.m.

“We are an active part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain exactly what happened and to aid the prevention of any such occurrence in the future,” Onalaja said.

According to the statement, the boy has been discharged from the hospital and taken to the FAAN Crime Office at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport along with United Nigeria Security Guard for further questioning.

