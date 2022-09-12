Staggering surges in food prices are hard to control this year, especially in countries and regions that are heavily in inflation.

Inflation causes prices to rise, and U.S. inflation rate hit a 41-year high in 2022, and the CPI is rising rapidly as a result.

For humans, food is a necessity and accounts for a large proportion of their consumer spending, and if food prices rise too fast while people’s wages do not increase, it will create a considerable economic burden.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was flat in July after rising 1.3% in June, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Aug 10, 2022. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.5 percent before seasonal adjustment. Skipping a meal or eating less may save more money but is not a long-term solution. Busy jobs mean most workers don’t have time to prepare meals. So how to save money when eating out?

1. Eat out only for lunch.

For most people who are busy in the morning, eating out for lunch is a regular occurrence. So most restaurants offer a very affordable and large set lunch to attract customers. Try different restaurant set lunches and you’ll find the best deals.

2. Bring your own lunch box.

If you don’t finish your lunch and have some left over when you eat out, you can use your lunch box to take it away for dinner. Some restaurants offer free appetizers, you can bring some to prepare for dinner. Of course, a lunch box will save you packing fees.

3. Subscribe to newsletters with promotion.

Subscribe for coupons and newsletters alerts for your favorite restaurants. An overflowing inbox is annoying, but if you can get a discount, subscribe. You can create a special email address for coupons. That way, you don’t have to sift through emails.

4. Use coupon extensions.

Some restaurants allow you to order ahead online, and you can use the coupon extension to help you find coupon codes or deals. You can choose coupon extensions such as CouponBirds SmartCoupon Finder, Honey. After you install it in your browser, a little window will pop up to remind you that there are coupons available on the page. It can save you time looking for deals yourself.

5. Don’t buy coffee or tea separately

To save money, satisfy your primary need for food first, rather than buying coffee or tea. Because drinking doesn’t fill your stomach, and you have to eat to be energetic enough to work.

Buying a separate cup of coffee out of the house will only increase your food bill.

And the price of coffee products has gone up. A rare drought in Brazil, unusually low harvest and undiminished demand have pushed up coffee bean prices this year. Starbucks has announced that it will be raising prices again this year. So it’s time to cut down on the amount of coffee you buy in the store. 6. Share with others.

If you buy a large pizza or a big set meal, share it with friends or colleagues and split the cost equally. This way you can enjoy a great variety of food while also cutting down on expenses. Of course, this matter needs to be communicated in advance. If possible, please find a fixed person to share the package to avoid the failure of the saving money plan.

7. Remember your goal

Saving money requires you to commit to it over time and avoid temptation. In the current inflation crisis, you must cut back on unnecessary expenditures and meet necessary needs first. Keep social meals to a minimum, buy fewer snacks, and avoid expensive dishes. Keep your goals in mind when ordering and stick to them. Wait until the end of the month and you’ll see that you’ve been able to save some money and motivate you to keep on.

8. Do your food budget

First determine a monthly food budget, then break it down into a weekly food budget, and finally average it down to a daily food budget. You can start by spending a week testing how much you would spend if you only met your basic food needs. Use sticky notes or a bookkeeping app to track your daily expenses. Once you’ve tested your base budget, add $20 to it to make sure you’re not stuck. After all, there are always unexpected circumstances that can cause you to miss your plan.

9. Cut impulse spending

Impulse buying is one of the biggest obstacles to saving money because you can’t always be rational. Such as online order takeout, 50% off second order, promotion. You have to evaluate whether this is what you really need before you act. If the promotion really does meet your basic needs and doesn’t exceed what you can eat, then do it.

10. Plan meals out according to your schedule.

Comb through your eating out plans for the week ahead on Sunday to check if you’re going to eat with friends on Friday. If so, try to eat at home or cook for the week. This will keep food expenses in check for the week.

11. Avoid holidays and festivals.

Fixed-price menus may increase during the holidays and festivals. Staple meals that you would normally pay $15 for will be on the menu as more expensive set meals during holidays, and restaurants will most likely not offer single entrees. So, please try to cook at home or avoid eating out on festival day.

12. Buy convenience food in family size

Convenience food is a good choice for breakfast and dinner. For example, toast, frozen pancakes, frozen pizza, rolled oats, etc. Buying convenience food in bulk can always save you a great fortune. You can choose family size to save money rather than buying many times but each time for a small pack. For example, this semi-finished pizza weighs 1.97kg and costs $38.99. It’s much cheaper than eating pizza in a restaurant.

Saving money is a difficult task in the face of severe inflation this year. You need to reduce your desires or needs and change your lifestyle. Using these 12 tips to your advantage can help you save money for eating out.

