One of the persons stabbed being rushed to the hospital in Saskatchewan, Canada

By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead while 15 sustained injuries following multiple stabbings in communities in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Rhonda Blackmore disclosed that the horrible incident happened on Sunday.

According to the Washington Post, giving an update on the incident, via a media briefing, Blackmore said two suspects have been identified as the assailants.

The ACP described the attack as “horrific”, and said the 15 persons to have sustained injuries in the attack are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“At 5:40 this morning, the Saskatchewan divisional operations communications centre (DOCC) received a call reporting a stabbing on the James Smith Cree Nation. In the following minutes, our DOCC received multiple calls reporting additional stabbings at different locations in the community,” she said.

“The suspects named were Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Melfort RCMP officers and other resources were immediately dispatched to the locations in the community to help the victims and to track the two suspects.”

The ACP said an investigation confirmed that the suspects were travelling in a vehicle, while some persons were also attacked in Weldon, Saskatchewan.

She further stated that consequent updates disclosed that additional victims were “attacked randomly.”

“At this point in our investigation, we have located 10 deceased individuals in 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan,” she said.

“Several additional victims have been injured, 15 of which at this point have been transported to various hospitals. There may be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals.”

