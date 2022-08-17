.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has approved the immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage to 4,491 qualified teachers under the payroll of Local Government Education Authority in the state with effect from August, 1, 2022.

Recall that the State Government under the leadership of Governor Zulum faced accusations in the social media last week that teachers working with public primary schools recieved monthly salary between N7,000 to N11,000 as take home pay.

Governor Babagana Zulum who just returned from Japan after an official engagements gave the approval while having meeting with the chairmen and members of the state Civil service and local government service commissions, Head of Service, as well members of Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), and Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) at the Government House, Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Zulum also assured that promotion benefits of all state civil servants will be implemented from January 2022 to 2023 after promotional examination were conducted, stressing that if Yobe state can conduct promotional examination, what will stop Borno from doing so.

” The problems in the state civil service and the local government service commissions are enormous. Many people could not understand the complexity of problems we have at hand, but I assure you we are going to sit down and address them with time”, He added.

He lamented that about 3,000 teachers on the payrolls of the LEA in the state don’t have any qualified certificates, talk less of experience to teach, but assured that those that are trainable will be trained.

” We will take 1000 unqualified teachers that are trainable to be undergo training at the Colleges of Education Waka Biu and Bama, while others will be trained in collaboration with National Teachers Institutes (NTI) for 6 months, and when pass the competency test, they will be observed into the system”, he further stressed.

Earlier, the Borno state Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Yusuf Inuwa commended the Governor Zulum for the payment of 2020 Leave Grant to the state civil servants and assured him of the labour continued industrial harmony and support.

The NLC leader however appealed for the implementation of the promotional benefits from 2016 to date, 11 months areas of latest verified teachers and 145 staff that have pending issues, as well as implementation of N30,000 minimum wage to local government workers.

