By Solomon Nwoke

As Nigeria Football Federation gets set to elect new Executive Committee members that will pilot the affairs of the country’s football for the next four years, Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has endorsed the candidacy of one of their own and seasoned coach/ football administrator. Marcelo Anyanwu as the next president of the football house.

NFF after it’s general assembly last Thursday fixed September 30, as date for the election which will hold in Benin City, the Edo State capital and YSFON believes he has the magic wand to move the country’s football forward.

The foremost grassroots football development body in it’s statement of endorsement described Marcelo as the most qualified person to take over the mantle of leadership from Amaju Melvin Pinnick

According to the statement Marcelo who doubles as Kaduna State YSFON, Nigeria Football Supporters Club and Nigeria National league BRAND Ambassador as well as youth team football coach at the 2011 National Sports Festival held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State is a firm believer of grassroots football development and a core driver of infrastructural facilities for an enabled and enhanced football environment, describing him as the man to take Nigerian football forward.

The body while explaining that it took the decision after looking at the profiles of other candidates noted that Marcelo is a core YSFON member who shares in the Federation’s vision of a transparent football administration in the country which made it’s National Executive Committee and it’s National President to back him for the job; saying he’ll not fail.

” Marcelo the head scout and consultant of Gulf United football club Dubai 2nd division club in United Arab emirate has a very rich football administration back ground and we believe he’s the best person to take over from Amaju Pinnick.

This is a man with impeccable character and an administrator per excellence. He was once coach of MFM Football Club, coach Experts U-14 female Football Club and Arsenal Soccer school both in Dubai, United Arab Emirates as well as served as sports coach/facility manager of Universal Sports Club, Sharja, United Arab Emirates, Head coach of German school sharjah United Arab emirate among other numerous positions he has held in the football community both locally and internationally and this wealth of experience and many more he will bring in the running of Nigerian Football”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Marcelo said he is vying for the position in order to change the narratives of Nigerian football even as he promised to put modalities in place for a unified philosophy, sports science, medical analysis and psychological development geared towards achieving greater geographical proximity of the country’s football.

