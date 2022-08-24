By Victor Ikem

Hope is a fundamental factor in human existence. It is the foundation on which some of the great attainments of modern society is predicated, it exemplifies the abundant accomplishments of the past while propelling the vision for the future. It was Jonas Salk that said “hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality.” In understanding that, dreams can become reality when applied with hope, this is the defining character of great leaders through many generations. Outstanding leadership journeys have often been anchor on the firm conviction in the possibility of new hopes, renewed at every instant.

Abia state is once more on the threshold of history as the march is on towards finding a new leader, one that is purpose driven and committed to finding a new path for the development of the state and the prosperity of the majority of its people. Ahead of the governorship election in 2023, the desire to reimage a new Abia is the linchpin of every meaningful conversation. Propelled by the undying passion of the people, Abia state remains at the center of Nigeria’s development curve. It is a state that holds the undeniable potential of industrial regeneration, if and when such potentials are properly harnessed for development. Abia state occupies a pivotal space in the economic progress of the south eastern region, providing the needed base for manufacturing and trade, with a huge potential to leverage emerging economic growth opportunities especially within the sub region.

The quality of leadership that will be elected in 2023 will ultimately determine whether the hope for a new Abia will be sustained or will be suspended, if not perished – God forbid. The progress of Abia state, going into the future, will be determined by the qualities of the leader that the people of Abia will elect in 2023 to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four to eight years. That choice of a leader will determine whether a new paradigm will be birthed or if the state will remain in the old order of redundancy, defined by parochialism and mediocrity.

The entry of Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor and Chima Anyaso of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) has brought about a new regime of hope in the restoration of Abia, one in which the near dead potentials of the youths will be revived and put to productive use. Inspired by the dreams of a state where the people will be at the center of governance and public administration, the governorship candidate of the YPP and his deputy have made it known to Abians that their desire is to revive Abia state into full production capital of Nigeria and put to maximum use the creative talent of Abia youths in rebuilding Abia state, as the singular mission. A mission to rescue Abia and reposition her for the future that will be driven by advanced new thinking.

Abia needs a departure from the older order, a reimagining of a renewed, people centered governance agenda that is built by new set of young and purposeful leaders who have the passion and capacity to see far into the future and who are capable of aligning their talents and knowledge, with standardized global development drivers such as encapsulated in the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG).

With a sound pedigree in business leadership, Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor has achieved remarkable successes as a business leader and entrepreneur. Nana, as he is fondly called, has continued to engage with every sector of the society with a desire to create a broad platform to serve society and for the benefit of all Abians. His deputy with whom he holds the YPP ticket, Chima Anyaso, is an accomplished business man, and philanthropist who has invested his personal wealth in early childhood education and has made remarkable investments in human capital development within Abia state. The candidature of Enyinnaya Chima Nwafor and Chima Anyaso offers an opportunity for a paradigm shift in the governance of Abia state. The election of these two will became the most forward think decision Abia people will make come 2023. Their agenda covers critical development area such as rural infrastructure, investment in education, and healthcare, massive industrialization and rural production clusters that will create jobs.

Back to the subject of hope. It has within it the undeniable power to shape the aspiration of a generation into better tangible outcomes. Through hope, new nations have been birthed, built and through hope even dying nations have been rebuilt and repurposed for greatness. Hope is the power that propels the dream of leaders through the steadfast and diligent pursuit of noble intentions, and it is hope that can restore a lost generation. Hope is the collective envisioning of the possible and impossible alike and taking the deliberate, consistent and determined actions to bring to life the object of ones imaginations or dreams for the good of others as well for the collective development of the human society. The most endearing responsibility of every generation is the capacity to envision, and it is the duty of great leaders to inspire hope. It is wished that Abians will not miss the opportunity to elect these agents of new hope and to entrench a new leadership in Abia come 2023.

Victor Ikem is an analyst and public policy commentator, writes from Lagos.

RELATED NEWS