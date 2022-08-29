.

By Emma Una, CALABAR

TWO widows, Mrs Martina Osom and Mrs Rose Akon were Saturday tortured to death by youths in Ebbaken community, Boje, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State over witchcraft allegation.

An eye witness, a son-in-law to one of the widows, told Vanguard that both women were returning from early morning prayers when the youths accosted them, accusing them of initiating a member of the community into witchcraft.

“They met my mother-in-law within the church environment, as it was her tradition to weed and clean up the church vicinity every Saturday immediately after the morning mass.

“The youths accused her of initiating a member of the community into witchcraft and she denied the allegation but they went ahead beating her and asking her to confess that she is a witch but her passionate appeal that she was innocent fell on deaf ears.”

He said another woman, Mrs Rose Akom, was also tortured alongside his mother-in-law over the same allegation.

“They were both tied with strong ropes and beaten in the rain all through the day until they died,” he said, adding that no arrest has been made and the culprits are walking free in the community.

Several calls and text messages sent to DSP Irene Ugbo, the state Police Command spokesman were not answered.

