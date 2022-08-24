.

By Fortune Eromosele

The Speaker Nigerian Youth Parliament, Azeezat Yishawu, has called on Nigerian youths to play larger roles in policy formulation and implementation for youth development in the country.

She made the call in Abuja in commemoration of the International Youth Day, with the theme: “Creating Policies for All Generations: A Technical Review of Existing Policies in Nigeria at the Plan International Nigeria.”

According to her, existing policies for youth development are yet to yield wide spread measurable result for young people, explaining that the reason why it seems the policies are ineffective or inadequate is as a result of poor inclusion process in the implementing, monitoring, evaluating and feedback phases of such polices.

“Young people are not invited in the beginning and through the entire process, we are just invited to witness a decision made on our behalf,” she added.

Hence, she called on Nigerian Youths to fully participate in politics in order to be part of the system, pointing out that this is one of the ways that policies are being formulated for the youths.

She said, “For us at the Level of the parliament aside from policies that already exist, the conversation is that how do we push political parties to ensure that these policies that we have reflects in their work, and activities, not just in their policy, not just by having a youth leader where we mainly see as a reflection of youth participation or inclusion in their political parties, but seeing that effect as well in their activities.

“I used to fall back on young people telling them that you need to participate in politics because it is those young people in those political parties that can first lay the foundation of having young people as candidates for election.

“I believe that the National Youth policy was an effort to bring young people together. But the implementation and feedback process does not include a lot of young people. With one year Left, I still believe a lot can be done to genuinely re-evaluate implementation strategy for the best outcome.

“I want to urge the federal government to work with data and make feedback a priority in the matters of the youths,” she added.

Also speaking, President, Nigerian Youth Congress, Blessing Akinlosotu, advised the federal government to give priority to the younger generation pointing out that the success of a nation is banked on the youth.

“We got it wrong when we started neglecting the younger generation. Every nation that wants to prosper must base its collective strength, energy, and potential on its younger generation, but if a nation is not ready for development, it should just neglect the youth.

“So, our common call is a wish to go back to the roots. Let’s start giving space to the younger generation. Let’s start exploring some of their potential, and contents. They have the knowledge, the ideas, They are full of what is needed for this nation to grow, the older generation has tried their best. We should complement them to make life better and the nation great again.”

