By Chancel Sunday

Youths of riverine Bomadi Local Government Area Delta State have lauded the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on Political Affairs, Hon. Simeon Daregha, for the employment and empowerment of youths and women through his liaison office at Bomadi-Overside.

Lauding the efforts of the politician, the chief host of Buckingham Palace, Comrade Godwin Ogobiri, and the president of Reformation Group, RG, Comrade Nelson Waterway, both are youth groups in Bomadi, thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for appointing a visionary son of the soil into his cabinet.

The youth groups noted that a lot women and youths in the council area were either employed as staff in the liaison office or empowered to make life meaningful for the people.

“We’re appalled that an ordinary SSA to the governor can go this length to open a liaison office at his local government headquarters in order to touch lives through employment and empowerment, as well as scholarship for students.

“About ten to twenty Bomadians are employed as staff of this liaison office, many youths who have come in contact with this office have changed their negative orientations, many have also left smoking jungles and we expect such gesture from all political leaders from this area.

“We want to say, thank you for your good works and we pray God to lift you higher; we also thank Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for your appointment which has impacted positively in the lives of many in Bomadi council area”, the youth leaders said.

