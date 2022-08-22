Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central, APC)

Deputy Senate President and Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, as an inspiration to many.



In a statement, Omo-Agege lauded the royal father for his role in promoting national unity and enriching the cultural values of Nigeria.



He noted that as custodians of traditions, values and customs, traditional leaders have what it takes to galvanise all Nigerians towards peace, stability and progress of the country, urging them to use their influential status to promote good governance and strengthen the unity of the nation.



He said: “I humbly join our good people to thank God Almighty for graciously keeping you in good health and sound mind to celebrate your First Coronation Anniversary as the youngest Olu of Warri Kingdom to lead the itsekiri Ethnic Nation in over 500 years.



“Our people deeply cherish Your Majesty’s distinct place of honour as the symbol of the pristine cultural heritage and values of our Itsekiri people. Your special regard for the value of positive human relationships and clear vision of a modern, well-governed and organized society that is driven by the power of godly living, innovation and constructive, mutually respectful and excellent engagements across boundaries endear you to the people in unique ways,” he said.



Omo-Agege was accompanied to the occasion by his running mate, Mr. Friday Osanebi; Delta APC Chairman, Omeni Sobotie and other chieftains of the party.



The thanksgiving service which held at Foursquare Gospel Church, located in the Olu’s Palace in Warri South council of the state, was graced by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; former governor, James Ibori; Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori; lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial District, Sen. James Manager amongst others.



In his sermon, former President, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, harped on the need for all to thank God at all times.



The cleric urged youths in the country to imbibe the culture of hard work and dedication to service, even as he called on governments at all levels to empower youths to secure the future of the country.



He said: “Without thanksgiving, you have no access to God. Thanksgiving opens the gate. It brings you into the presence of God. If you are not grateful, you may become a ‘great fool.”

RELATED NEWS