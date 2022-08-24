…lkubese promises free medicals for shop occupants

The Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladetoyinbo and Dr Ikubese

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman of the Ondo state Council of traditional rulers and the Deji of Akureland, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, has described the humanitarian services of the founder and Chief Medical Director of the Sckye Hospitals Ltd, Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, to the people as enviable- and unparalleled in the state.

Oba Aladetoyinbo said this while speaking at the official commissioning of the Oluomo 1 Shopping Mall in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

He lauded Dr Ikubese for his humanitarian and community services to the indigents and less privileged in Akure Community and environs and genuine love and large heart of helping the needy in Akure without expecting anything in return.

” I commended the kind gesture of Sckye Hospital CMD, Dr Ikubese for his contributions to the well being of indigents people of Akure Community”.

” I follow you on the social media and I can see people you have touched their lives positively. Your hospital give free medical check up and services to pregnant women, free delivery of multiple birth and operations without collecting a Kobo”.

He urged him to continue and not relent in touching the lives of the downtrodden, adding Ikubese is helping the needy not minding that he is not from Akure town.

In his response, Ikubese said he was humbled with the compliment of the first class monarch, promising to continue to serve humanity and add value to the lives of the people of Akure Kingdom.

” I feel encourage by Kabiyesi statement and it’s a call for us to do more and by the grace of God, I will continue to do more”.

Speaking on the shopping mall, the monarch, lauded the owner, Chief Sunday Owoyemi, for demonstrating his love for Akure Kingdom with the gigantic project.

Oba Aladetoyinbo charged every son and daughter of Akure Kingdom to emulate Chief Owoyemi with project that will boost the economy of the city, adding that the Igbos alone should not be allowed to take dominance of the state business sector.

In his response, Chief Sunday Owoyemi said the complex was built to further boost the economy of the State Capital, assuring them that the complex will be given out at a cheaper and affordable prices.”

Meanwhile, Dr Ikubese has promised to offer free medical check up for all the shop occupants at the newly Commissioned shopping mall.

Ikubese described the owner of the complex, Chief Sunday Owoyemi as a visionary and humane person who has used his God given wealth to touched many lives in Akure Community.

He commended him for erecting the multi millions naira project in the heart of Akure, saying the economy of the town will no doubt receive a further boost.

” Chief Owoyemi is my neighbour and in my own little capacity, I am offering anyone that take shop in the complex a free medical check up without paying a kobo”.

” Once you take a shop at Oluomo 1 shopping mall, you have access to free medical check up, that is our own contribution because the owner of the complex is a very humble person that need to be encouraged”.

RELATED NEWS