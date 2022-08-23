.

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has commended the two Nigerian professional fighters – Anthony Joshua and Kamaru Usman – who lost in the rings on Sunday.

Joshua, British-Nigerian boxer lost to Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk by a split decision to win the heavyweight title rematch in Jedidah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

The 35-year-old Ukrainian landed more solid jabs on Joshua to retain the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO titles.

Also, Usman lost to his British mixed martial artist rival, Leon Edwards.

Edwards beat Usman in a knock-out to claim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) at the UFC 278 main event at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, the United States of America.

Nigerians have reacted to their losses as both professionals had put in much efforts.

Reacting to the duo’s defeats on his verified Twitter on Tuesday, Obi said they displayed bravery in their respective bouts.

The former Anambra governor also commended Joshua and Usman for being courageous, resilient and strong during their games.

He , then, added that not all battles are won, but giving out the best during the fight is all that counts, as he wished them success in future.

Obi tweeted: “I congratulate our own Anthony Joshua and Kamaru Usman for putting up such a brave fight against Oleksandr Usyk and Leon Edwards. Your spirit of courage, resilience and strength manifested in you throughout the match.

“The aim is not to win every battle, but to go all in and give in your very best. You gave your best dear Anthony and Kamaru, we celebrate you people always. I wish you more resounding success in your future engagements.”

RELATED NEWS