The Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has described the former governor of Delta State and a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, as the father of Niger Delta region, saying never would the ‘achievements of the odidigborigbo’ in the region be forgotten.

The Mayor stated this in Abuja, Thursday as he felicitated with the former governor on his 63 birthday anniversary, describing him as the shinning light and the pride of Urhobo nation.

According to the ex-militant leader, Chief Ibori, was he who actually emancipated and thrust up the Delta region and was the pillar of support during the struggle for resource control, saying, that was the basis on which the former national leader of the PDP was witch-hunted and hated by the enemies of the region.

He further stressed that it was Chief Ibori who set the tone for the massive development and growth of the Urhobo nation, as he noted that the oil-rich state is a creation of the Oghara-born politician, who rule the state between 1999 and 2007.

Akpodoro maintained that, “there would be no Delta State without Ibori,” describing him as the godfather of Delta politics having produced great men and women, who are doing well in their chosen fields of endeavour.

“The politicians he produced as the pacesetter in Delta State politics are the ones holding sway in the national political firmament Akpodoro said as he prayed for a long life and good health for the former state executive.

“We join the men and women of goodwill all over the world to celebrate the father of Niger Delta region in general and Delta state in particular. Chief Ibori is the political Iroko in the region and we appreciate him for all he represents in the annals of our regional history.

“Therefore, as he celebrates his birthday, it’s our pray that God grant more fruitful long life and prosperity in good health,” the Mayor said.

