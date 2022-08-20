Ahead of the 2023 election, Yourubas leaving in Delta State, has vowed to mobilize her members across the state to Support the Agege and Osanebi ticket.

Speaking after a solidarity call on Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi today in his Asaba home, leader of the yorubas in Delta, Kabiesi Asiwaju Lawal Amos revealed that their decision to support Ovie-Omo-Agege and Osanebi is because of the former Deputy Speaker who is the APC Deputy governorship candidate.

Lawal noted that Osanebi, has been known from a far distance because of his uncommon philanthropy to both indegens and non indegens of delta state and that he has over the years shown uncommon capacity.

He therefore assured the APC deputy governorship candidate of their unflinching support and dedication to his course and that of the APC.

He further reveled that all of their members across the 25 LGAs of Delta State, would be directed accordingly, including their various youth bodies.

Affirming the position of the Kabiesi, the youth leader of the group, Comr. Badiru Doyin noted that they are very happy and pleased with Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi and will do everything within thier powers to ensure lanslide victory for the APC governorship candidature.

Doyin revealed that Osanebi over the years has helped to empower their youths, even with good good jobs, noting that it’s natural to pay him back for his benevolence act of kindness towards their people.

Osanebi who was overwhelmed with the show of love and solidarity thanked the group for coming and for their commitment to the APC and their candidates across Delta State.

