By Efosa Taiwo

The Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, has alerted Nigerians in South Africa of a planned attack on foreign citizens.

It stated that the attack is being targeted at foreign business owners, shops and undocumented foreign nationals.

In a memo dated 24th August, the embassy advised all Nigerians living in South Africa to be vigilant and be cautious of their activities.

It reads, “This is to advise Nigerians living in South Africa to be vigilant and exercise caution in their activities due to the recent utterances of the proponents of the Operation Dudula and their threats to attack foreign nationals in this country.”

The memo disclosed that the group (Operation Dudula) through public notice and video clips on social media announced a March against foreign migrants in South Africa from 2nd September.

South Africans have had a negative history of unleashing violence on Nigerians and other Africans for reasons ranging from intimidation, to drug dealings and job poaching.

It will be recalled that 10 deaths were recorded in 2019 when the last Xenophobia took place in South Africa with many businesses razed down.

President Muhammadu Buhari had to summon the South African High Commissioner and send a special envoy to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to rescue Nigerians over there.

The South African government initially ascribed the attacks to criminals, but will later admit some of it was on account of Xenophobia.

