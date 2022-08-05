Founder, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko

One of the fastest-growing, full-service marketing communication agencies in Nigeria, X3M Ideas, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with expansion projects in Dubai, Kenya and Congo Brazzaville.

The agency, which began its operations in Nigeria on August 1, 2012, through its investment in young talents with varied expertise in marketing communication, has remained consistent in delivering world-class marketing campaigns while promoting premium brand experiences.

On its fifth anniversary, its South African operations were set in motion. A year later in 2018, X3M Ideas began operations in Zambia. By January 2022, the expansion project had reached Nairobi, Kenya and Congo Brazzaville.

By ploughing further into the middle-east market in Dubai, the 10-year-old agency has set the tone for the journey into the next decade.

With no fewer than 203 employees in its workforce, X3M Ideas has made people its biggest assets.

By creating a culture of constant learning and rewards, many of X3M Ideas’ workers have experienced personal and professional growth which has contributed largely to the agency’s success story.

Since its inception in 2012, X3M has been able to successfully execute marketing campaigns for an assortment of brands like Chivas, Beefeater, Access Bank, GOtv and Jameson in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.

In addition, X3M has a diverse portfolio of clients including Multichoice Nigeria (DStv), Globacom Nigeria, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Plc, Pernod Ricard Nigeria, Quidax, Abeg, Flutterwave, Otusca Nigeria, and The Lacasera Company, among others.

Speaking on the expansion project, the Founder, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko revealed that the agency had the needed marketing approach to accelerate the growth of brands on an international scale.

“In the past ten years of our operations at X3M Ideas, we have seen a remarkable transformation of Nigerian brands into international businesses.

“Due to digital disruption, the business of advertising has become more complex than before. Rather than focus on the challenges of consumer markets where we operate, we see more opportunities for growth beyond select countries in the African continent.

“Dubai is a choice destination for businesses in Africa. Wherever we see a need for innovative solutions for strategic communications, we go there and help businesses find their ‘X-factor’ and deliver quality service,” he said.

In 2020, X3M Ideas won the Marketing Communications Agency of the Year at Brandcom Awards.

