Serena Williams

By Mifaudeen Raji

American professional tennis player Serena Williams has announced her retirement from tennis.

Although she has not given a precise date for her exit, Williams said “It’s the hardest thing I could ever imagine.”

The world-famous tennis champion said she is preparing to quit after the US Open in order to put up a try at another child at 40.

Williams indicated that her imminent retirement was imperative to spend more time with her daughter Olympia and her husband, Alexis Ohanian

The tennis star’s announcement is coming on heels of her first win of the season, a two-set victory at the National Bank Open.

“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” the legendary athlete said in an interview with Vogue.

“It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine. I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next,” she said.

Williams is committed to playing at next week’s Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

She wrote, “’Unfortunately I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun.”

The famed Williams thanked fans in her interview and admitted that she’s going to miss the game, as well as the person she once was.

“But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment,’ she continued. ‘I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you,” she said.

On her attempt to have another child in the near future, the 23-time Grand Slam singles winner said, “In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,’ Williams wrote. ‘I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

Since the 2017 Australian Open, 40-year-old Williams has not won a Grand Slam. Williams has been chasing her 24th major singles championship to attain the same level with Margaret Court on the all-time leaderboard.