By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Veteran Journalist and notable investigative reporter, Alhaji Yusuf Alli have counseled colleagues to work for good legacies that will outlive both their name and accomplishments.

He also advised the members of the fourth estate of the realm to ensure that the profession must be infiltrated by quacks and ursupers.

Alli who recently marked his 60th birthday also called for mentorship of younger generation of journalists.

He spoke when the House of Representatives Press Corps led by its Chairman, Grace Ike along side the editorial team of Green Sentinel Magazine published by the Corps paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Thursday in Abuja.

Alli who is also the Managing Editor Northern Operations of the Nation Newspaper maintained a good name was worth more than silver and gold, urging Journalists to be conscious of the ethics in the practice of the profession.

He said: “The fourth estate of the realm, is gradually sliding to the seventh or eighth estate of the realm because they can predict us.

“They know that they can even buy spaces in the media. They throw advert at you to kill a story and the following day, you will not see the story. They are beginning to understand the game and gradually they are beginning to erode our skills, our independence and the fourth estate of the realm is losing its beacon.

“The most important thing is that whatever you do in life will always live after you in life and that is my appeal to you. Work for legacy. Have you ever seen a rich man or a billionaire that was buried in the cemetery and they wrote on the grave, this is a billionaire?

“The graves are of the same sizes and no matter how flowery any grave is, it will wither and that means death is a leveler. So, what we have to work for is a good name, which is worth more than silver and gold.

“So, whatever we are doing, in journalism today, we are no longer working for news. We are working, but for treasures and riches and that is why most of our sources, political leaders, business leaders and others are contemptuous of us.

“You have thrown a challenge at me, that we need to bring up the younger ones. I am a super mentor. I am not always happy that when we call for story ideas, out of about 20 reporters, only one or two will respond while others will even submit anything and that showed that the profession is sick.

“Some reporters are not well dressed. Secondly, many are not well trained or are not trained at all. The third aspect is that the perseverance is not there. They want to survive at all cost. A journalist of one or two years standing would want to build a mansion.

“In those days, we were respecting seniority on the job. We also got it wrong in our institutions. In most of institutions offering Mass Communication, you will be shocked to find out that most of the Head of Departments or Deans have never practised journalism before”, he said.

In her remarks earlier, the Chairperson of the Press Corps, Ike said the courtesy was to felicitate Alli on his 60th birthday.

She appreciated Alli for being a good mentor to the younger generation of Journalists.

“A mentor and an institution to reckon with. Alhaji Yusuf Alli has no doubt contributed immensely to the development of the country and his achievements in the industry cannot be over emphasized.

“At 60, the younger generation look forward to your leadership style and learn more from your experience gathered in the industry over the years,” Ike said.

