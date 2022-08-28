By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Afrobeats sensational superstar, Chukwuka Ekweani popularly known as Ckay has revealed how the three Afrobeats giants, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido influenced him.

Ckay in a series of tweets cautioned fans who disrespect the other while hyping their favorite saying they can do that without disrespecting the other.

He said Davido showed him that it is possible to get plaques with Afrobeat songs, Wizkid showed him that there is no limit to how far you can go in life no matter your background while

Burna Boy showed him that delay in life is not denial.

He tweeted,

“When I see people disrespecting our 🐐s on this app or making silly comparisons, it actually upsets me. Give your 🐐s their flowers while they’re still here! They paved the way!

Davido showed me that getting plaques with afrobeat songs is possible, Wizkid showed me that where you come from doesn’t limit how far you can go, and Burna Boy showed me that delay is not denial.”



Davido showed me that getting plaques with afrobeat songs is possible, Wizkid showed me that where you come from doesn’t limit how far you can go, and Burna Boy showed me that delay is not denial. — 𝙗𝙛 💋 (@ckay_yo) August 24, 2022

“Back in my CC days, Dice Ailes and I created a sound that birthed a whole new wave of afrobeats. It’s so funny how today some people twist the narrative and say we copied a sound we created lol.” he continued.

“At the end of the day we’re all just playing our roles. One day we’ll all die and it won’t matter anymore. Afrobeats is one of the few things giving us joy in this country. Let’s just love and support our own. It’s possible to hype your fave without putting down another artist.”, he concluded

READ ALSO:

Ckay made headlines in 2021 after his song ‘Love Nwantiti’ went viral.

The singer received a silver plaque in the United Kingdom for his hit single, Love Nwantiti’ and was also recognised by Parlophone limited after ‘Love Nwantiti’ hit silver certification of over 200,000 sales in the UK.

The singer is set to drop an album titled “Sad Romance” .

‘Sad Romance’ North America Album Tour

CKay has released the dates and locations for his upcoming 2022 Tour that will follow the release of his debut album ‘Sad Romance’.

The 14 City tour is set to kick off on October 1st 2022 in Oakland and end on October 28 in Houston Texas. During the Tour, Ckay will be performing the songs of his yet to be released debut album across several US and Canadian cities where his global smash hit ‘Love Nwantiti’ has earned him popularity

In a Twitter post, Ckay revealed that the album will highlight the different emotions he has experienced through the course of his career. Starting from an emerging artists striving to get a chance to show his talent to achieving some mainstream success before eventually achieving global fame with ‘Love Nwantiti’.

Ckay further revealed that he sought the assistance of hugely talented artists to put his debut album together and the album will set a new record in Afrobeats.

Sad Romance is coming ☁️💜✨ pic.twitter.com/qaLhlTMAdP — 𝙗𝙛 💋 (@ckay_yo) August 22, 2022