Reputable Real Estate Company, Atlangrove Heights Limited has announced a promo for all its estate land in Lugbe.

The new promo, tagged P2P Promo, Power to Prosper Promo is adjudged to be the biggest promo in real estate business in the country that would afford Nigerians both home and abroad to own land at a very cheap rate.

Announcing the development while addressing newsmen on Saturday, the MD/CEO of Atlangrove Heights, Mr. Ayodele Oluwole Aroloye said the promo would kick off August 22nd, 2022.

Mr. Ayodele said the promo is part of Atlangrove Heights Estates’ vision to make sure every Nigerian citizen has a roof over his/her.

Mr. Ayodele added that Atlangrove Heights Limited is a reliable and reputable estate development company that prides itself on its proven track records, passion and commitment to deliver superior value in design, quality and services in our developments to our customers.

He noted that the company pursues integrity as an article of faith because and that has been the motivation to meet its clients’ expectation in all its estates across the country.

