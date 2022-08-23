.

Some allies in the Atiku camp, yesterday, met in Abuja to chart a way forward and seek a quick resolution to the internal wrangling within the party.

A top PDP leader in Atiku’s camp, who pleaded anonymity, said Wike was underrating the capacity of the North, insisting that the party wouldn’t dismantle its leadership because of the Rivers governor.

The source, who was present at the meeting, said: “We will not dismantle our leadership structure at this stage because of Wike. What does he want? The South has the Vice President in PDP.

‘’Isn’t that fair enough? If they are saying the South must produce the President, it shouldn’t be the West but the Southeast in the spirit of equity. Unfortunately, he has Ortom, Makinde and Ikpeazu with him.

‘’Ortom is with him for economic reasons. Makinde, like Wike, has succeeded in offending PDP leaders in Oyo. He has stepped on many toes. If he’s not careful, his re-election may not be possible. He will only win, if APC fields an unpopular candidate.

“Wike can’t kill PDP. Where was he in 1999? He is underrating the North. He doesn’t know the North is taking note of his utterances and actions. And they will pay him in their way.

‘’We are not giving in to his selfish demand. What does he want? He is already playing anti-party but we won’t move against him because we want peace.”

