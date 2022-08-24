.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

AMIDST clampdown by Governor Nyesom Wike and Rivers state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on pro Atiku Abubakar supporters, House of Representatives member, Farah Dagogo, has vowed to mobilise a one million man match in support of the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Farah Dagogo who suffered prison detention and lost of Rivers state governorship bid on account of 2023 differences with Wike said yesterday that the planned rally to drum support for Atiku was alresdy at advanced stage and would happen in a matter of days across the Niger Delta.

Dismissing fears that PDP may not do well in the region in the 2023 elections under prevailing Wike’s grandstanding, Dagogo stated, “Conducting elections in Nigeria changed. Voting power is now with the people. No one can order anyone around, on who to vote or not, no matter how highly placed, because the people are the deciders with their PVCs and votes.

” PDP has been true and fair to our people. It was by the means of this party that we clinched the President in this country through our son, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, among several other benefits. We are at an advanced stage in plans for ten million man march for Atiku and Okowa across the Niger Delta, particularly Rivers State.

“We have spoken with those that will vote, real voters with PVCs, not political sycophants, and we have been able to galvanise a lot of them. In the coming days we will take over the streets of the Niger Delta and publicly demonstrate that support.

“That will also prove to the naysayers that the region is for PDP. Atiku will win and it is in the interest of those who do not want to be left behind to board or be cast in the dustbin of political history,” he added.”

