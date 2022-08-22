Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been mocked in a video that has now gone viral on social media as he was being referred to as “Wike O lu le.”

Nduka Obaigbena while hosting some guests, who attended the funeral of his late mother, Margaret Obaigbena during the weekend, in Owa-Oyibu, Delta state, could be heard saying, “Wike O lu le.”

The viral video on social media showed the media mogul, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Nigerian Jùjú musician, Sir Shina Peters among others heaping jibes at Wike.

Obaigbena words, “Governor of Sokoto Tambuwal; Future president Tambuwal; Chairman of PDP Governors Forum Tambuwal; Presidential candidate Tambuwal; Tambuwal! Wike ‘lule’, Tambuwal! Wike ‘lule’, Tambuwal! Wike ‘lule’, Tambuwal!”

After Obaigbena’s joke, Shina Peters, was handed the microphone by Obaigbena and opted to the stage for his performance.

“O lu le,” in English means “He fell flat.” The saying, which has now been adopted a political vocabulary in Nigerian politics, emanated from the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu uttered the statement in an outburst, referring to President Muhammadu Buhari, before the party’s primary while addressing APC delegates in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Recall that Wike lost the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to Abubakar Atiku in May.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been embroiled in a web of crisis since the fallout of its presidential primaries in May.

Meanwhile, Obaigbena and Wike are currently in court over allegations of libel.

Atiku had won the party’s ticket following the withdrawal of Tambuwal from the PDP presidential primary race, after ceding his supporters to Atiku.

The PDP crisis took a worst turn after Atiku picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate instead of Wike, who is said to have recommended for the PDP flag bearer.

Atiku’s choice of Okowa has generated dust within the party as stakeholders believed Atiku ignored Wike, who was said to have been the preferred choice of majority of the national working committee (NWC) members.

But, despite several interventions by the leadership of the party, Atiku and Wike are yet to reach a truce as the 2023 presidential election draws nearer.

