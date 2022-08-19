•Says no problem in PDP but misunderstanding

•Anybody can welcome any candidate, Ortom says of Obi’s parley with Wike, PDP associates

•No hasty conclusion to ongoing consultations, notes Jones, spokesman, Obi’s Support Group

By John Alechenu, Egufe Yafugborhi & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

AMID the cold war between the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, chairman of PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, yesterday, urged party members to be calm, assuring that the misunderstanding between the two leaders would be resolved soon.

This came on a day Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State insisted there was nothing wrong with Wike’s disposition to welcome opposing parties’ candidates and leaders.

Similarly, the Director, Strategic Communication of the Peter Obi Support Group, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, noted that Obi’s visit to Wike was part of steps being taken by the presidential Ccandidate of the Labour Party, LP, to redraw the political map of the country, in line with the people’s interest.

Wike, Atiku feud to be over soon

Atiku had appointed a seven-man team led by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, to hold discussions with Wike’s team, led by former Information Minister, Professor Jerry Gana.

The two camps are billed to meet in Port-Harcourt on a date yet to be announced.

But in a statement the BoT Chairman, Senator Jibrin noted that contrary to the generally held belief among Nigerians, what was happening within the party was not a crisis but rather a misunderstanding among family members.

The BoT chairman promised that the misunderstanding will soon become a thing of the past as relevant organs of the party were already working towards resolving outstanding issues.

The statement reads: “I wish to call on all members of PDP and all Nigerians to remain calm and never create bad blood and confusion on the state of our party.

“All efforts are on the ground to reconcile Wike, the party and the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“What is happening now should never be categorised as a problem but misunderstanding within the party.

“At this period leading to the 2023 elections, we should concentrate on how to win all positions to be contested and seriously adhere to the provision of the party constitution.

“My strong advice is for us to give strong support to the present Reconciliation Committee set up to resolve all issues. Thereafter, the BoT, the highest advisory organ of the party will give more encouragement leading to greater success of PDP.”

Obi parley with Wike, PDP associates: Anybody can welcome any candidate- GOV ORTOM

Reacting to Governor Wike’s meeting with the presidential candidate of LP, Governor Ortom of Benue State said anybody is free to welcome any associate.

Mr Obi had met with Wike and some PDP leaders at his PortHarcourt private on Monday.

Responding to dissents against the meeting, Ortom said: “The challenges facing the country transcend partisan politics. In the end, the solution to the challenges of Nigeria is what matters.

“Where we are today calls for all hands to be on deck. I am free to receive any candidate who comes visiting or seeking an audience with me. I cannot say no when such a request comes.”

No hasty conclusion to ongoing consultations —OBI’S SPOKESPERSON, JONES

Similarly, Mr Jones, who is Director, Strategic Communication of the Peter Obi Support Group, said there should be no hasty conclusions to ongoing consultations.

He said: “I can confirm to you that there are key members of the PDP and the All Progressives Congress, APC, who are major supporters of the New Nigeria project as being piloted by Mr Peter Obi.

“I will not give you names, but I can assure you that strategic discussions are ongoing among Nigerian patriots across the party divide to rescue Nigeria from imminent collapse, and there is already a consensus among every patriotic Nigerians that Obi is the vehicle to actualize this goal.”

He was, however, quick to add: “Nigerians should not expect any quick conclusion to the ongoing consultations, as some of these discussions will continue until a few days to the election.”

