By Dapo Akinrefon

FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, yesterday, advised former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, and other elders of the party to learn from the pacifist nature of founding fathers of the party saying “a divided house is a defeated house.”

George was reacting to statements credited to Lamido where he berated Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his (Wike’s) attitude towards the presidential candidate of the party for the February 25, 2023 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Lamido, also a former Foreign Affairs Minister, described Wike as ‘an emperor’ who wants things done his way every time.

Citing the roles played by some founding fathers of the PDP, such as Chief Solomon Lar, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Bola Ige (who wrote the constitution of the party), Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, Chief Sunday Awoniyi and others who did not allow personal interests to overshadow the collective interests of the party, George said: “All these elders, who are late today, were never fixated on their needs or selfish interests. They were patriotic. It is because of their patriotism and sacrifice that PDP remains a very strong brand today.

“So, I call on party leaders, elders and members to please look at the overall interest of PDP. The fact that someone has, knowingly or unknowingly, done something unjust or dishonest is no justification for personal attack or acting in a similar way.

“The APC has completely messed up the country and Nigerians are waiting for PDP in 2023. So, PDP members should not be seen as enemies of the party and the country. Enough of direct attacks. We should not exacerbate the crisis by embarking on personal attacks.

“Before you realise what is going on, some enemies of our party will turn it to a North verses South issue. We should avoid that at all cost. If there are issues, what we need to do is to sit and discuss.

“If anybody is aggrieved, we need to pacify him. If Governor Wike feels shortchanged due to the outcome of the primaries where Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged as our presidential flagbearer, then, we need to beg him. We need his vote and votes of Rivers people.

“Whether we like it or not, Governor Wike is an asset in this party. We should not do or say anything that will alienate him from the fold. Political opponents are already strategising on how to snatch him from our party but I can assure Nigerians that Governor Wike is not leaving PDP.

