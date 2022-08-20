We are an E-commerce website offering a simple solution for gadget purchase, swap apps for development, and easy access by offering pick-up centers, Chief Business Development Officer, Obiwezy.com, Obafemi Onanuga, in this interview speaks about the value he offers in the Information technology space. Excerpt:

Give insight about your experience running a business?

Interfacing with different types of customers, rendering advice, recommendations, and influencing customer decisions, encouraging and rewarding staffs hard-work it’s a lot eye-opening.

What has been your coping mechanism during inflation?

Investment in more affordable product lines to balance the quantity reduction in high-end devices.

How would you say your company relates to customers?

We engage from recommendation to advisory but with respect for customers’ decisions. It is not about the alert but value for money now and later is one of our priorities

Which criteria do you look out for before employing a staff?

Before the consideration of educational qualifications because the Nigerian educational system does not make people workforce ready, but now for some or most departments we ensure the employee can speak English fluently and is sensible. However, for professional departments like human resources, finance, and customer service then basic educational qualification and experience in that field are very important.

What is the difference between what your company does and other IT firms?

We are tech traders (a retail market and social media e-commerce company)

What is the biggest challenge encountered while running a business?

Before the patronage, you are already stereotyped to be the regular computer village scam so convincing someone you are legitimate is a major challenge

How do you intend to better satisfy customer needs?

More effort on the e-commerce website, which is offering a simple solution on gadget purchase, a swap app for development as well, easy access by offering pick-up centers even with our centralised warehousing system with a more specific of course short time frame and quality device.

What is the work culture like and Is there any modification in the work culture?

We have a friendly work culture, and we address each other by name so everyone can be as comfortable as possible

How would you describe your impact on people?

Positively memorable by leaving a joyous feeling for money spent. We give maximum value at whatever cost not ignoring our unbeatable price and matchless quality

What do you intend to do differently?

We intend to be an indigenous brand that surpasses the shores of Nigeria by solidifying re-commerce and then maybe building our own gadget. A brand that speaks for us as Nigerians reflecting us as producers

