By Charles Kumolu, Deputy Editor

When people hear innovation, they immediately think of inventions, products and technological breakthroughs.

But it is a lot more than this. Innovation is a process by which out-of-the-box ideas and solutions are brought forth to solve and meet the challenges of everyday life.

This process involves reconstructing and, in the words of Osayi Alile, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Coronation Trust ,ACT, Foundation, “transforming technological tools into innovative solutions”.

ACT Foundation, one of the best examples of organisations creating innovative solutions in Africa, was founded in 2016 and has been actively operating for over five years.

The foundation is a nonprofit organisation, which supports local, national and regional non-profit bodies and social enterprises working to address challenges and associated vulnerabilities across Africa.

Some of the challenges the foundation has solved and continues to solve are centered around its focus areas which include health, environment, entrepreneurship and leadership.

While these issues may seem ordinary and their solutions easy, Alile who currently heads the foundation believes otherwise.

She mentioned this and many more in this conversation with Sunday Vanguard.

Alile is a quintessential leader with over 20 years in the Small and Medium Enterprise ,SME, and the third sector with a wide array of experience covering International Development, Business and Philanthropic Management, Fundraising and Sustainability. Her experience has driven a lot of impactful force in the nonprofit sector.

For instance, under her leadership at ACT, the foundation has impacted over two million people, 80 organisations, 811 communities and was named “Not-For-Profit of the Year” at the 2018 & 2019 SERAS CSR Awards.

Alile, who has a background in Sociology and Public Administration from Rutgers University, told Sunday Vanguard how the foundation has supported and bridged economic and social deficits, especially in the area of health.

According to her, it is easy to be laid back about the effects of health issues in Nigeria and across the African continent. Still, the line becomes more apparent when it hits a family member, friend or even oneself.

Alile, who has also served in various leadership capacities, including being the Executive Director, FATE Foundation, Vice President, Junior Achievement of Nigeria; and CSR Consultant, Access Bank Plc, said organisations are quick to decide for communities, forgetting that these communities also have needs and there are community-based non-governmental organisations such as ACT Foundation whose central focus is to ensure everyone’s needs are met.

“We’re passionate about creating impact and developing human capacity, especially for organisations that work in these areas across communities in Nigeria. Now, we are also in eight other African countries. Most of these organisations do not want to do a lot of community work, so we have tried as much as possible to create capacity in the organisations as well. So I mean for us, we are supporting the ecosystem and businesses to thrive, but we just want to help meaningful and impactful innovations that will create effective social impacts,” she explained.

Also focused on impact and philanthropy, the foundation, in commemoration of its fifth anniversary, has launched the 2022 edition of the Changemakers Innovation Challenge. Three people will win N12 Million Naira in funding. In addition, all 10 finalists will receive in-kind support and mentoring from ACT Foundation and its partners.

Alile believes partnerships are essential for growing enterprises and stresses the importance of building individual capacity.

“Often, we enter partnerships with no value. It’s bound to crumble. Build yourself consistently. Familiarise yourself with the current trends,” she said.

When asked what lessons she has learnt from her experience leading businesses and helping nonprofits raise funds and build structure, Alile mentioned that all nonprofit organisations and entrepreneurs need to treat the organizations as a business and be systematic.

According to her, “it’s one thing to have a passion, but it’s another thing to understand that regardless of what you see, it’s also a business. You have to recruit staff, pay salaries and sustain the business long-term. When these things are not put in place, we get frustrated. Strategy and constant flexibility to learning matters.”

Alile, who the World Economic Forum recognised as Young Global Leader, said unpredictable situations are bound to occur and “we all have to prepare for the inevitable.”

Still, up skilling and focus should not be underestimated, especially when little results are evident.

As part of activities to mark ACT Foundation’s fifth anniversary, Alile and her team share insights monthly with special guests through their newly launched podcast, ACTPod.

She said the ACTPod was created to build a community of listeners and provide learning opportunities for development enthusiasts by shifting perspectives through storytelling.

As a podcast that sheds light on the stories and impact of the social sector in Africa, the show also shares opportunities, challenges, and strategies changemakers are adopting to transform communities across the continent.

