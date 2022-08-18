By Bashir Bello

The National President, Institute of Dietician of Nigeria, IDN, Dietician Tajudeen Ahmed on Thursday dropped hint why Kano State tops with worst malnutrition indices in the country.

Ahmed said the government left the affairs of nutrition in the hands of other persons rather than nutritionist-dieticians with the prerequisite skills and technical know-how.

He stated this during the 52nd Annual General Meeting and Scientific conference of the institute held in Kano.

Ahmed said ironically the state has hundreds of graduates of nutritionist-dieticians who are unemployed hence the call on the government to as a matter of urgency employ the persons to address the ugly indices staring the face of the state.

According to him, “Kano is leading in malnutrition indices. And I think it is not a good thing to showcase. For us as a professional body, we interrogated the root cause. We discovered that what we are experiencing is like making carpenter to perform the job of a bricklayer.

“In Kano State, the director of nutrition and all the people that are directly responsible for nutrition affairs are not nutritionists. If they are not nutritionists, they cannot drive nutrition policy and agenda like nutritionists and dieticians.

“We however urge our Governor and royal father to look into this because it doesn’t happen in other areas or states. We want all the director of nutrition and drivers of our nutrition programmes to be nutritionist-dietecian.

“We call on the State Government to employ more Nutritionist-Dieticians and dietetic technicians into all the hospitals within the state. By this gesture, a broad category of citizens across the state will be able to profit from the invaluable roles played by them in guaranteeing good health,” Ahmed stated.

He also appealed to the government to allocate plot of land to the institute in order to situate it national secretariat in the north and kano state going by history that the institute was founded in the Kaduna Polytechnic and the Northern region.

The National President however called on the practitioners to adhere to the code of ethics of the profession for professionalism.

Earlier, the Chairman, Kano State chapter of the institute, Auwalu Musa said the event was organized to bring the dieticians together to share knowledge on their to address non-communicable diseases and ensure a healthy society.

