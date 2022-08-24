When you think of Israel Farinmade, words like visionary , creative and passionate comes to mind.

Farinmade is the founder of Senior Boy Records. The entertainment entrepreneur believes in making things happen, rather than waiting for them to happen.The visionary businessman is a Nigerian music executive, record label owner and a stakeholder in the Nigerian music industry.

He was born and bred in Ilesa, Osun State. He attended United Anglican Methodist Grammar School Ilesa, before proceeding to Oduduwa University in Ile Ife.

The music enthusiast who ventured into entertainment business in 2019 has worked with youngsters like Picazo, Trod, Yomi Blaze amongst others.

In his words: “At Senior Boy Records our dream is to create opportunities for young talented artistes to showcase their music ingenuity, creativity and aptitude. I want to help young artistes actualize their dreams by providing them with the platform they need to soar.I want to elevate artistes and their music through our record label and other services we render. Nigeria is bursting with gifted youngsters, .It is our duty to help them actualize their dreams”.

When you are looking for a forward thinking music executive, look in the direction of Israel Farinmade.

