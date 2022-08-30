Ghana-based Nigerian singer and songwriter, Collins Osazee Clifford, known as DJ Coz has revealed the reason behind his new song, Chop & Go.

The high-energy dance-tempo afro-pop tune fused with a mixture of Amapiano is a number that highlights the singer’s impressive vocal abilities.

Chop & Go’ was produced by Major Mynor and is the swift follow-up to his previous hit ‘Iye.’

Detailing the motive behind the song, the singer who just returned from his short music hiatus, said: “This song is personal to me because over the years I’ve encountered women who just wanted to rip me off and leave. But then this one woman came my way and promised to stick around regardless.”

“So far so good I must say. I know many people out there can relate to this song because ‘Chop & Go’ is not a new phenomenon and its something that has broken many individuals which must end “

Following its release of ‘Chop & Go’, a dance routine has been created for the song which is currently gaining traction on the highly-acclaimed video-sharing platform TikTok.

DJ Coz has worked with a good number of a-list music producers across the continent and hopes to spread his wings to the rest of the world in the near future.

He believes with hard work, determination, humility, and continuous growth in his craft, he’ll reach the pinnacle.

Touching on some of the musicians he would love to work with on the African content, he said “I would definitely love to work with Davido, Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz. For the females, definitely Tiwa Savage, Sho Madjozi, and Gyakie and Efya from Ghana where I am based.”

He added, “aside from my list, I’m open to any musician who is serious about their craft and wants to collaborate so that we can all push afrobeat further than where it is now.”

The talented Afrofusion, singer, and songwriter released his highly-anticipated debut EP entitled, “Multi-Genre“ in 2020.

The body of work offered the artiste the opportunity to showcase his vocal dexterity again, uniquely delivering love-centered lyrics and rhymes.

The Multi-Genre EP housed six tracks as a solo project from the artiste

The EP saw production from Ghanaian producers ATown TSB, EddyKay Beatz, iPappi, E.M.A, King One-Beat, and DatBeatGod.

DJ Coz is preparing his next body of work which will be released before the end of the year,

The sophomore project is expected to have international collaborations, with a worldwide tour.

