By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has reiterated that he will reduce insecurity and poverty if he emerges the winner of the 2023 presidential election to rule Nigeria.

The former Anambra governor disclosed that he expects to accomplish this by using job creation and reformative investments as mechanisms. He also said he will shift the nation’s economy from consumptive to productive mode.

Obi revealed these in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter page on Thursday following a summit his party organised with Nigerian youths.

He tweeted, “After we win the 2023 elections, we intend to use the instruments of job creation and regenerative investments to drastically reduce the high incidence of insecurity and poverty, while moving the economy from the consumptive to the productive mode.

“Undoubtedly, the greatest challenge we face beyond bad leadership, is lack of elite consensus. But, let us not forget Dante Alighieri‘s admonition, that ‘The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.’”

Obi also noted that history is germane in decision making, saying that the division of Nigeria must be prevented by making the right decision at the polls. He also said criminality surrounding oil subsidy will be terminated if he becomes president.

“History must serve as a tool in our decision making. The implosion of Nigeria has long been forecasted. Year 2023 could be a tipping point in the annals of our history. But that must not happen, even as the options before the electorate seem stark.

“Going forward, we must look for ways to move Nigeria beyond oil. We must end this criminality called ‘oil subsidy.’ Nigeria today is vastly polarised and wrecked by divisions that run deep along religious, ethnic and regional lines,” Obi added.

The former governor who has been widely criticised for lacking structures to help him win the election said, “Finally, our structure is everyone seated in this hall today! Yes, we have structure, and we are ready to move mountains to save Nigeria.”

