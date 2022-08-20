.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has shared one of the jokes he made with the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he visited him in his Abeokuta residence on Wednesday

It would be recalled that Tinubu, on Wednesday visited the ex-president at his Penthouse, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, One Mosan, Abeokuta.

Tinubu was accompanied by two former governors of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, and former interim national chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.

Both Obasanjo and Tinubu refused to address the media after their closed door meeting.

Obasanjo, while speaking at the inauguration of a 300-man planning committee on the installation of the new Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, said he told Tinubu that he had added two phrases to Yoruba vocabularies.

He said: “We now have two vocabularies in the Yoruba dictionary, ‘Emilokan’ and ‘Olule’. These two vocabularies are now popularly used.

“I asked Bola and he laughed. I said whether the vocabularies are good or bad, we have started using them.”

RELATED NEWS