We've not abandoned kidnapped doctor’s family —Varsity

By Ugochukwu Alaribe



The management of Gregory University, Uturu, GUU, Abia State, has denied reports that it has abandoned the family of the kidnapped medical doctor, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha, since his abduction.



Iweha, Provost of the College of Medicine of the university, who was kidnapped on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at about 4pm, in front of his residence at Umuajameze Ezeleke village, Umuopara, in Umuahia South council area, is yet to be seen since the incident.



Women of Umuopara clan had, a few days ago, protested the continued detention of the popular medical doctor, nine weeks after his abduction.



The family of the kidnapped medical doctor said the university has been laid back in the quest for his release.



However, the Acting Registrar of the University, Chukwuemeka Idika, in a statement, explained that the university is committed to getting the abducted medical doctor released from the kidnappers’ den.



He disclosed that besides maintaining regular communication with the family and the Nigerian Medical Association, the University has kept faith in paying the monthly emolument of the medical doctor into his wife’s bank account.



The University further disclosed that it dispatched a letter to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, soliciting assistance in securing the release of the Provost, stating that the letter was also copied to the AIG zone 9, Abia State Commissioner of Police, and the Abia State Director, Department of State Services, respectively.

READ ALSO:



“Our attention having been drawn to a press statement by the family of the Provost of our Medical College, Prof Uwadinachi Iweha, endorsed by Chukwudi Iweha, we are compelled to make the following clarifications. That Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha is the substantive Provost of our College of Medicine and Surgery.

On Sunday 5, June 2022, he was required to represent our Chancellor at a church function that was scheduled to hold at an Anglican Church in Old Umuahia but he was kidnapped.”