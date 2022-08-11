By Biodun Busari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has urged the followers of the separatist agitator not to be distracted but focused until he regains his freedom.

Ejiofor also said that they are winning the battle through legal processes, adding that Kanu is resolute and strong in his convictions.

The lawyer revealed these in a statement he issued on Thursday following his routine visit to Kanu at the headquarters of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

According to Ejiofor, the IPOB helmsman is encouraged as his supporters remain calm, but wants them not to derail.

The statement reads, “Our Court-Ordered routine visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was conducted today at the DSS Headquarters Abuja, where Onyendu has been held in solitary confinement for over a year.

“The discussions were based exclusively on the status of Onyendu’s ongoing/pending Court cases, and it was a heart-to-heart convivial discussion.

“Onyendu was also briefed on other Court engagements affecting UmuChineke that are detained across various Nigerian Security Agencies’ facilities, and Correctional Facilities. Ongoing actions and legal strategies being adopted to ensure their freedom were shared with Onyendu.

“Be assured UmuChineke, that Onyendu is very much active in his fatherly role and much concerned about the welfare of everyone. He is particularly enthused by your peaceful conduct so far and encourages you all to keep it up.

“Onyendu is resolute, and strong in his convictions. He is firm that it is a victory-bound process but also emphasized that you all should remain focused while steadily keeping your eyes on the ball.

“We are truly winning, UmuChineke. It is a divine mandate to rescue UmuChineke and reinvent the very essence of humanity through our legal prowess. We cannot be distracted until Onyendu fully regains his freedom, which is sacrosanct.

“Onyendu extends his warm greetings and love to you all, UmuChineke, while emphasizing the strong need for peaceful coexistence and unity of purpose under one house.

“We remain exceedingly grateful to you all, for your prayers, uncommon solidarity and support.

“Thank you all, Ezigbo UmuChineke and remain blessed, even as you continue to remain law abiding as you have always been. We move!”

