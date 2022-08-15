The Lagos State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hakeem Fahm, has said the state had embraced technology and would go global collaborating with firms such as Huawei.

Fahm said this while speaking on ‘Digital Transformation in Lagos,’ at the Huawei IP Club Carnival 2022 held in Lagos on “Rethink IP, Leading the New Intelligent IP Network”.

The carnival had stakeholders and thought leaders exploring technical development trends of Intelligent Cloud-Networks, Datacom’s latest progress in deterministic experiences and industry’s best practices.

Representatives from various sectors, including banking, shared success stories on how they have solved their network challenges and achieved success in Intelligent Transformation in the ever-changing business space.

Some of the topics discussed at the carnival were the Intelligent Cloud-Network, Huawei CloudCampus 3.0, SD-WAN, CloudFabric, Huawei Fast Track, customer sharing, among others.

It was while explaining how Lagos State had integrated administration via Huawei CloudCampus 3.0 that the commissioner said they were ready to go global.

According to Fahm, with the technology, all government offices were now connected via Alausa Campus network.

“We are doing everything to ensure the latest technology is available to Lagosians.

“We are linking multi-modal transportation system, other infrastructure, safe-city initiatives, among others, to achieve a 21st century economy with the help of firms such as Huawei,” Fahm said.

Speaking earlier, Liu Dan, Huawei’s Network Solution Specialist, said what the firm is bringing to the table were simplified architecture, next generation green tech, low carbon campus network, low latency and hybrid cables that last longer, among other cutting-edge solution-based initiatives.

