We're fighting insecurity your govt created, IPoB replies Kalu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday, responded to the alleged order by the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial zone and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who was alleged to have told the Nigerian Army to flush out IPoB and Eastern Security Network, ESN, out of Ohafia, Isiukwuato, Umunneochi and Bende Local Government Areas of the state.



The pro-Biafra group also told Senator Kalu that they have nothing against anybody issuing an order against it but they are, however, waiting for him and the Nigerian Army, to carry out the order, adding that it is not enough to give the order, that what matters is carrying it out.



A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “ESN ready for Orji Uzor Kalu in collaboration with Nigerian Army to flush those protecting our bushes and forests against terrorist herdsmen”, said that many governors and elements from the South East have tried without success in the past to neutralize ESN so that their masters will send their terrorists for the occupation of Igbo land but did not succeed. Rather, the military only ended up slaughtering innocent citizens.



IPoB’s statement reads: “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership and command of Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, wish to let the public know that IPoB leadership and members have been acquainted with the threat from the former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, where he has given an order to the compromised Nigeria security agencies to wipe out IPoB-ESN staying in the bushes and forests, safeguarding our bushes and forests for our mothers, wives, and sisters who are going to the farms.



“IPoB has nothing against anybody issuing such a threat, but its not enough giving order, but carrying out the order is what matters. Orji Uzor Kalu has given us a time frame and we are ready for him and his co-travellers who will be coming to us. Orji Uzor Kalu will pay after the attack because he will understand that IPOB is not a pushover.



“Many unscrupulous governors and elements from the South East have tried in the past to neutralize ESN so that their Caliphate masters will send their terrorists to occupy our land but did not succeed. Instead, the compromised military ended up slaughtering innocent citizens.



“This time around, Kalu, the former Abia governor will bear the brunt of whatever he does because we must confront him and those he wishes to use to attack IPoB-ESN in Ohafia, Isiukwuato, Umunneochi, and Bende, the Local Government Areas he mentioned in his viral videos showing on social media if they try to attack us.



“Anybody who knows Orji Uzor Kalu, his associates, friends, and family must advise him to stay off activities of ESN because he brought Fulani terrorists into our land during his time as Abia State Governor, but if he continues, we are ready to tame him and all the stooges of the Fulani Caliphate.



“They should ask themselves why the Caliphate has not used fighter jets against the terrorists and bandits in the North but they want to use enemies and fighter jets to bomb ESN who protect their mothers and sisters in our forests and bushes from invading Fulani terrorists.



“IPoB-ESN is protecting our bushes and forests for our people to peacefully cultivate in their farmlands because of terrorist attacks in the bushes and forests and we cannot afford to allow Orji Uzor Kalu to bring back Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen into our bushes.



“Orji Uzo Kalu cannot afford to trade with our people’s blood for his selfish political advancement. We in IPoB are here to stop him and we must protect our people from murderous Fulani terrorists. The problem at Lokpanta and numerous kidnappings in Umunneochi and Isiukwuato routes were created by Orji Uzor Kalu and his APC co-travellers in South Eastern Region.

