By Tunde Oso

First generation financial institution, Wema Bank Plc, has partnered with four edtech firms to impart early Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) skills into over 6000 children at the just concluded ‘STEAM Fun Fest conference and exhibition’, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, with theme, “STEAM: From Classroom to the Real World,” gathered children from across private and public schools,who got exposed to new and varied skills ranging from robotics, coding, engineering, design, science experiments, and drone technology to complement their classroom learning.

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) education is relevant to to equip students with future-ready skills for innovative and tech-driven workforce.

The idea of STEAM Fun Fest conference was conceptualised through the collaborative efforts of Jadesola Adedeji of STEM-MET, Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu of Edufun Technik, Titi Adewusi of 9ijakids and Wale Ogunjobi of SabiTeach, with Wema Bank as a major sponsor.

The programme featured series of master-class sessions taken by seasoned speakers,including Tarebi Alebiosu, Founder, QShop Tech Inc.; Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, CEO of Future Softwares; Hugo Obi, Founder of Maliyo Games, Charles Emembolu, Co-founder of Tech Quest Academy and Anita Odiete, Lead, Customer Success Strategy of Flutterwave, amongst others.

Speaking, Head of Marketing Communications and Investor Relations at Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola commended the initiators, adding that STEAM is the future.

“We can see major improvements in our world today through the acceleration of technology. The future will be governed by STEAM, and we are very happy to be part of STEAM Fun Fest 2022 to empower the next generation. We commend the initiative and the brains behind it. We look forward to a bigger event next year.

Founder of Edufun Technik and one of the organisers, Uchenna Onwuamaegbu-Ugwu reiterated the fact that the knowledge of STEAM was crucial for child’s development now and in future.

She added, “the programme aimed to promote opportunities for parents and their kids to participate in different, hands-on activities from over 30 STEAM vendors , and to inspire kids to be prepared for the future of work and pursue careers of the 21st century”.

In his remarks, one of the attendees, 13- year- old Marvel Christene from Atlantic Hall School expresses fulfilment in the programme, promising to put the skills learnt into practice.

RELATED NEWS