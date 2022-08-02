… assumes office; unfolds agenda soon

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The newly appointed Managing Director/Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura has promised to create effective business climate to boost the volume of foreign investments to Nigeria.

Kaura made the promise on assumption of work at the Authority’s office in Abuja on Monday.

It will be recalled that Kaura was recently appointed to replace Mr. Umana Umana who is now the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Meeting with top management staff who had accorded him a rousing welcome on arrival to the office, Kaura said that OGFZA under his watch will soon work out a framework upon which the new agenda will be vigorously pursued.

He said: “The whole idea of this authority is to attract foreign investments into this country. Our effort is to provide incentives to foreign investors and provide an effective enabling environment for them to see the prospects of coming to Nigeria to invest and these are the areas we are going to look at critically and to work on them to ensure that all other obstacles and hindrance that make things difficult, we will surmount all of them. That’s our target. And soon, I assure you that we will come out with a framework on which my leadership of this agency at this level will come up with one that we will pursue vigorously.”

In a brief meeting, he expressed gratitude to the staff and solicited their support to realize the mandate of the office.

“I am very glad to meet you. I have met a number of you before today in my private office because I was eager to come and see who are my colleagues. Luckily, I have seen most of you before today. Actually, I received my appointment letter about 13 days ago but I decided not to report until I meet the with the supervising ministry particularly the two ministers and the permanent secretary. I have been making efforts to track them but I couldn’t until today. I have been able to see the minister and the minister of state and I will try to see the permanent secretary tomorrow or any other day. I am glad I have sitting with the top management like you.

“Immediately I got the appointment, I looked at the brochure, I saw many of you and I went through your résumé and I have seen how well trained you are. Most of you read in world class universities. You have been pioneer members of the authority. I am glad that I am going to work with people that are in the real business and I hope we will have a very good working relationship even though I have not been in the oil thing but I have been in management as far back as 3 decades ago. You must have see my CV, starting from the local government to State and to the federal level. I have seen it all and I sure by your experience and mine, we will put heads together to ensure we deliver. I look forward to your cooperation, support and everything so that we will take this authority to greater heights.

“Even though my processor is in absentia, it is equally important to thank him. I have heard from people that he did very well before his appointment. May Allah guide him as he moved to the federal executive council for the service of the people at that level.”

Earlier in their individual remarks, the top management staff assured the new helmsman of their commitment, cooperation and loyalty.

